Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) 20 Days SMA touch 2.96%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on October 14, 2020, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.72% to $7.95. During the day, the stock rose to $8.265 and sunk to $7.64 before settling in for the price of $7.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNOM posted a 52-week range of $4.98-$27.35.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $551.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.26.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.90, operating margin was +64.35 and Pretax Margin of +61.14.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Viper Energy Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17, this organization’s President bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 8.10, making the entire transaction reach 24,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,362. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 19, Company’s President bought 2,000 for 11.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,542. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,362 in total.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.75 while generating a return on equity of 6.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.26.

In the same vein, VNOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Viper Energy Partners LP, VNOM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was lower the volume of 0.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.50% that was lower than 52.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.