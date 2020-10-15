Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Moves 1.64% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on October 14, 2020, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.64% to $49.67. During the day, the stock rose to $50.11 and sunk to $48.86 before settling in for the price of $48.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOYA posted a 52-week range of $29.75-$63.81.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 131.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.41.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,287,167 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.56 and Pretax Margin of +7.25.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Conglomerates industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 20,245 shares at the rate of 60.09, making the entire transaction reach 1,216,473 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 232,457. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s See Remarks sold 8,454 for 61.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 518,734. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,379 in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 8.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 131.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.54, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.77.

In the same vein, VOYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Voya Financial Inc., VOYA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.36 million was lower the volume of 1.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.43% that was lower than 29.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.