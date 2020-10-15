Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) EPS is poised to hit -0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) open the trading on October 14, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.39% to $6.40. During the day, the stock rose to $6.48 and sunk to $6.02 before settling in for the price of $6.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRTC posted a 52-week range of $3.07-$14.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $228.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.12.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19 employees. It has generated 36,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -438,184. The stock had 6.98 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.72, operating margin was -1236.19 and Pretax Margin of -1194.83.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 19.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 6.57, making the entire transaction reach 39,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,503. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER sold 6,000 for 8.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,503 in total.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1194.83 while generating a return on equity of -52.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wrap Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 114.40.

In the same vein, WRTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC)

[Wrap Technologies Inc., WRTC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.42% that was lower than 113.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.