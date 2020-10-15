Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) went up 0.53% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) open the trading on October 14, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.53% to $96.52. During the day, the stock rose to $97.35 and sunk to $95.87 before settling in for the price of $96.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUM posted a 52-week range of $54.95-$114.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -3.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $300.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.56.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34000 workers. It has generated 164,618 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,059. The stock had 9.18 Receivables turnover and 1.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.28, operating margin was +33.82 and Pretax Margin of +24.53.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 78.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,390 shares at the rate of 95.41, making the entire transaction reach 228,030 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,281. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,334 for 93.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,412. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,281 in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.53) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +23.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.98, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.08.

In the same vein, YUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

[Yum! Brands Inc., YUM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.21% that was higher than 21.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.