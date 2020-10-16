Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) went down -0.61% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 15, 2020, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.61% to $11.47. During the day, the stock rose to $11.51 and sunk to $10.82 before settling in for the price of $11.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DK posted a 52-week range of $7.79-$40.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 2.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $906.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3814 workers. It has generated 2,437,913 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 80,073. The stock had 13.29 Receivables turnover and 1.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.98, operating margin was +4.78 and Pretax Margin of +4.33.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 270,000 shares at the rate of 11.39, making the entire transaction reach 3,075,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,539,880. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s 10% Owner bought 839,400 for 10.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,746,548. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,269,880 in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.51) by -$0.99. This company achieved a net margin of +3.28 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, DK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Delek US Holdings Inc., DK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.89 million was inferior to the volume of 1.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.79% that was lower than 69.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

