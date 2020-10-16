Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is predicted to post EPS of -0.52 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 15, 2020, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.85% to $102.62. During the day, the stock rose to $104.04 and sunk to $100.65 before settling in for the price of $103.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $35.25-$110.74.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 244.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4110 employees. It has generated 213,210 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,436. The stock had 9.84 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.44, operating margin was -19.51 and Pretax Margin of -30.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01, this organization’s President and CEO sold 27,425 shares at the rate of 103.55, making the entire transaction reach 2,839,829 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 920,914. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 24, Company’s General Manager, International sold 4,401 for 80.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 352,080. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,017 in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -9.59 while generating a return on equity of -5.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.32 in the upcoming year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.68.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million was inferior to the volume of 1.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.42% While, its Average True Range was 4.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.42% that was lower than 57.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.