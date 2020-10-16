Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) latest performance of -1.27% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Top Picks

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) flaunted slowness of -1.27% at $0.94, as the Stock market unbolted on October 15, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9695 and sunk to $0.911 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$3.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 86.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -135.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $217.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1392, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9340.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. It has generated 742,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,628,010. The stock had 3.38 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.73, operating margin was +22.86 and Pretax Margin of -216.33.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ideanomics Inc. industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -219.18 while generating a return on equity of -243.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -135.10%.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.46.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 13.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.0668.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.42% that was lower than 194.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

