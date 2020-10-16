No matter how cynical the overall market is Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) performance over the last week is recorded -1.76%

As on October 15, 2020, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) started slowly as it slid 0.00% to $1.67. During the day, the stock rose to $1.69 and sunk to $1.63 before settling in for the price of $1.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUUU posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$2.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $192.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7220, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5789.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. It has generated 81,918 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -530,452. The stock had 4.78 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -244.91, operating margin was -691.92 and Pretax Margin of -649.51.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.35%, in contrast to 23.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s Director bought 18,000 shares at the rate of 1.59, making the entire transaction reach 28,544 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 108,060.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2020, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -647.54 while generating a return on equity of -28.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 100.44.

In the same vein, UUUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.88 million was lower the volume of 1.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0902.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.49% that was lower than 55.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.