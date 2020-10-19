Kansas City Southern (KSU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.06

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) flaunted slowness of -2.72% at $179.01, as the Stock market unbolted on October 16, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $185.95 and sunk to $178.36 before settling in for the price of $184.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSU posted a 52-week range of $92.86-$200.00.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $183.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $157.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7040 employees. It has generated 407,102 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 76,548. The stock had 9.96 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.81, operating margin was +36.81 and Pretax Margin of +27.51.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kansas City Southern industry. Kansas City Southern’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 917 shares at the rate of 184.37, making the entire transaction reach 169,065 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,633. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Sr. VP – Human Resources sold 1,500 for 175.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 263,490. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,398 in total.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.80 while generating a return on equity of 11.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kansas City Southern (KSU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.66, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.75.

In the same vein, KSU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.84, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kansas City Southern, KSU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.29% While, its Average True Range was 4.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Kansas City Southern (KSU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.61% that was lower than 32.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.