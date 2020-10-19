No matter how cynical the overall market is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.53%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) open the trading on October 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 12.50% to $1.89. During the day, the stock rose to $1.96 and sunk to $1.66 before settling in for the price of $1.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$2.50.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -15.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $151.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3971, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3963.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 54 employees. It has generated 23,121 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -537,778. The stock had 4.58 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -197.34, operating margin was -2368.06 and Pretax Margin of -2325.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 20.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 7,547 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 10,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,757. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 1.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,575. This particular insider is now the holder of 243,750 in total.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -2325.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.48.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

[AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.2050.

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.20% that was higher than 100.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.