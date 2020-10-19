Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Moves -2.13% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
As on October 16, 2020, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) started slowly as it slid -2.13% to $90.26. During the day, the stock rose to $92.30 and sunk to $90.22 before settling in for the price of $92.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXD posted a 52-week range of $48.62-$159.01.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3149 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 4,163,151 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 324,150. The stock had 10.38 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.23, operating margin was +19.88 and Pretax Margin of +10.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s EVP, Corporate Operations sold 1,200 shares at the rate of 116.64, making the entire transaction reach 139,971 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,465. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s EVP, Field Development & Emerg sold 7,000 for 115.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 809,620. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,911 in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.79 while generating a return on equity of 6.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.49, and its Beta score is 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.15.

In the same vein, PXD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.03 million was lower the volume of 2.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.92% While, its Average True Range was 3.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.27% that was lower than 39.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

