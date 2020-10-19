Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Moves -0.39% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Top Picks

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) flaunted slowness of -0.39% at $17.75, as the Stock market unbolted on October 16, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $17.89 and sunk to $17.24 before settling in for the price of $17.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDN posted a 52-week range of $9.53-$26.32.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 7.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $193.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $190.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2000 workers. It has generated 763,478 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +61.09 and Pretax Margin of +55.60.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Radian Group Inc. industry. Radian Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 96.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 29, this organization’s Director bought 2,600 shares at the rate of 15.45, making the entire transaction reach 40,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,695. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20, Company’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for 23.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 238,959. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,648 in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +44.03 while generating a return on equity of 17.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.29, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.80.

In the same vein, RDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Radian Group Inc., RDN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.87% that was lower than 48.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

