The key reasons why Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is -16.42% away from 52-week high?

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) open the trading on October 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.48% to $72.77. During the day, the stock rose to $74.55 and sunk to $70.615 before settling in for the price of $71.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORA posted a 52-week range of $53.44-$87.07.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.04.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1408 employees. It has generated 529,861 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 62,567. The stock had 3.60 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.10, operating margin was +25.98 and Pretax Margin of +18.40.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s EVP- Electricty Segment bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 55.77, making the entire transaction reach 167,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,160. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s EVP – BD, Sales and Marketing bought 511 for 58.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,638. This particular insider is now the holder of 511 in total.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.38) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +11.81 while generating a return on equity of 6.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.42, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.97.

In the same vein, ORA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)

[Ormat Technologies Inc., ORA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.13% While, its Average True Range was 2.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.25% that was lower than 35.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.