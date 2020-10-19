V.F. Corporation (VFC) Moves -2.47% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 16, 2020, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.47% to $75.82. During the day, the stock rose to $79.00 and sunk to $74.18 before settling in for the price of $77.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFC posted a 52-week range of $45.07-$100.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $388.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $360.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 48000 workers. It has generated 218,888 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,107. The stock had 6.95 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.64, operating margin was +11.44 and Pretax Margin of +6.92.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. V.F. Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director sold 9,501 shares at the rate of 67.08, making the entire transaction reach 637,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,771. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12, Company’s Director bought 3,500 for 60.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 211,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,774 in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.67) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.99 while generating a return on equity of 16.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for V.F. Corporation (VFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $227.01, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26.

In the same vein, VFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Going through the that latest performance of [V.F. Corporation, VFC]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.34 million was inferior to the volume of 2.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.95% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.

Raw Stochastic average of V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.43% that was lower than 40.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.