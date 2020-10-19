Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) EPS is poised to hit -0.52 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) started the day on October 16, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.15% at $5.08. During the day, the stock rose to $5.3978 and sunk to $5.02 before settling in for the price of $5.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XERS posted a 52-week range of $1.42-$9.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $245.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.01.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 188 employees. It has generated 13,475 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -621,683. The stock had 0.64 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.51, operating margin was -4495.96 and Pretax Margin of -4630.35.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 72.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s See Remarks bought 22,000 shares at the rate of 3.55, making the entire transaction reach 77,994 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,493. Preceding that transaction, on May 08, Company’s See Remarks bought 7,886 for 3.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,219. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,493 in total.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.73) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -4613.52 while generating a return on equity of -279.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in the upcoming year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.89.

In the same vein, XERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.99% that was lower than 141.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

