Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) latest performance of -1.55% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
As on October 19, 2020, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) started slowly as it slid -1.55% to $164.32. During the day, the stock rose to $168.75 and sunk to $163.75 before settling in for the price of $166.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCI posted a 52-week range of $114.18-$180.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 10.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $417.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $163.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $159.19.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5100 workers. It has generated 1,117,255 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 168,627. The stock had 2.93 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.70, operating margin was +15.94 and Pretax Margin of +15.46.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s EVP & COO – Fiber sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 163.10, making the entire transaction reach 978,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 192,679. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 2,000 for 164.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 328,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,634 in total.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.09 while generating a return on equity of 7.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $95.04, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.04.

In the same vein, CCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), CCI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.7 million was lower the volume of 2.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.25% While, its Average True Range was 3.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.63% that was lower than 24.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

