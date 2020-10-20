Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) average volume reaches $910.41K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on October 19, 2020, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.73% to $0.76. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8447 and sunk to $0.7189 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLPN posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$2.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 64.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7777, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7272.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 159 employees. It has generated 157,244 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,506. The stock had 7.24 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.78, operating margin was -14.06 and Pretax Margin of -6.45.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.49%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director bought 681 shares at the rate of 0.73, making the entire transaction reach 500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,669. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27, Company’s Director sold 5 for 0.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,988 in total.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.77 while generating a return on equity of -11.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98.

In the same vein, DLPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dolphin Entertainment Inc., DLPN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.78 million was lower the volume of 1.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0573.

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.04% that was lower than 96.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.