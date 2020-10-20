Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.45

As on October 19, 2020, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 95.56% to $4.40. During the day, the stock rose to $8.70 and sunk to $2.2508 before settling in for the price of $2.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MARPS posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$5.65.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.78.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +72.84 and Pretax Margin of +72.84.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Marine Petroleum Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +72.84 while generating a return on equity of 60.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marine Petroleum Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.50%.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.33, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.22.

In the same vein, MARPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29.

Technical Analysis of Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Marine Petroleum Trust, MARPS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.92 million was better the volume of 78393.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 444.17% that was higher than 191.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.