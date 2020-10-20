Match Group Inc. (MTCH) 14-day ATR is 3.92: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 19, 2020, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.70% to $113.00. During the day, the stock rose to $115.605 and sunk to $111.59 before settling in for the price of $112.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $44.74-$123.00.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.99.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Match Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 56.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15, this organization’s Director sold 25,918 shares at the rate of 108.37, making the entire transaction reach 2,808,622 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,898. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 110.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,518,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,898 in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Match Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.77.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Match Group Inc., MTCH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.76 million was lower the volume of 3.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.63% While, its Average True Range was 3.86.