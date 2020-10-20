Mattel Inc. (MAT) is 8.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2020, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.60% to $12.52. During the day, the stock rose to $13.01 and sunk to $12.50 before settling in for the price of $12.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAT posted a 52-week range of $6.53-$14.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $346.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $345.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees. It has generated 187,690 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,896. The stock had 4.73 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.09, operating margin was +1.78 and Pretax Margin of -3.51.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.34) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -4.74 while generating a return on equity of -37.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mattel Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mattel Inc. (MAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 67.71.

In the same vein, MAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mattel Inc., MAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.64 million was inferior to the volume of 4.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.25% that was lower than 30.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.