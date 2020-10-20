Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) 14-day ATR is 1.86: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2020, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.05% to $72.32. During the day, the stock rose to $74.09 and sunk to $72.08 before settling in for the price of $73.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MXIM posted a 52-week range of $41.93-$74.87.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $266.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $265.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.99.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7115 employees. It has generated 307,996 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 92,016. The stock had 5.73 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.24, operating margin was +31.64 and Pretax Margin of +30.94.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11, this organization’s Director sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 67.02, making the entire transaction reach 804,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,012. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 10, Company’s Director sold 6,000 for 67.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 405,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,012 in total.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +29.88 while generating a return on equity of 37.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.00, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 89.95.

In the same vein, MXIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MXIM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.71 million was inferior to the volume of 3.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.59% that was higher than 29.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.