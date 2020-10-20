NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.44 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2020, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) set off with pace as it heaved 17.99% to $0.79. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.62 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAOV posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8183, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9418.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. It has generated 53,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -579,400. The stock had 3.87 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.02, operating margin was -971.89 and Pretax Margin of -1096.42.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. NanoVibronix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.79, making the entire transaction reach 7,887 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1093.21 while generating a return on equity of -639.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.10%.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.91.

In the same vein, NAOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08.

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

Going through the that latest performance of [NanoVibronix Inc., NAOV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.18 million was inferior to the volume of 1.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.0994.

Raw Stochastic average of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.81% that was lower than 153.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.