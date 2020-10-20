The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Moves -1.35% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) started the day on October 19, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.35% at $37.19. During the day, the stock rose to $38.21 and sunk to $37.125 before settling in for the price of $37.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIG posted a 52-week range of $19.04-$62.75.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $356.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.78.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,063,590 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +14.34 and Pretax Margin of +12.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Chairman and CEO bought 6,975 shares at the rate of 35.98, making the entire transaction reach 250,961 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 227,309. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 41.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 413,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,757 in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.22) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 14.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.51, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.18.

In the same vein, HIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.12% that was higher than 35.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.