ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) started the day on October 19, 2020, with a price decrease of -6.27% at $2.54. During the day, the stock rose to $2.79 and sunk to $2.515 before settling in for the price of $2.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIOP posted a 52-week range of $1.79-$5.61.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -173.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $529.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.08.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.12%, in contrast to 55.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s President sold 22,394 shares at the rate of 4.55, making the entire transaction reach 101,893 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 195,278. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02, Company’s SVP, Treasurer & CAO sold 21,570 for 4.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 98,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,985 in total.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -130.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -173.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, ZIOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.08 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.05% that was lower than 61.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

