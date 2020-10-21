8×8 Inc. (EGHT) volume hits 1.4 million: A New Opening for Investors

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) open the trading on October 20, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.88% to $16.79. During the day, the stock rose to $16.86 and sunk to $16.55 before settling in for the price of $16.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGHT posted a 52-week range of $10.70-$21.57.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -83.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.66.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. 8×8 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 91.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,099 shares at the rate of 16.57, making the entire transaction reach 18,216 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,089. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 16, Company’s SVP-GC, Secretary and CPO sold 113 for 16.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,873. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,489 in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

8×8 Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -83.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70.

In the same vein, EGHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

[8×8 Inc., EGHT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.95% that was lower than 36.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.