American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) started the day on October 20, 2020, with a price increase of 1.59% at $36.37. During the day, the stock rose to $36.67 and sunk to $35.96 before settling in for the price of $35.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACC posted a 52-week range of $20.13-$50.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.32.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3096 employees. It has generated 304,234 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,830. The stock had 24.58 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.11, operating margin was +8.58 and Pretax Margin of +9.37.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. American Campus Communities Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 120,000 shares at the rate of 35.12, making the entire transaction reach 4,214,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 305,891. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 42.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 425,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.82 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.69, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.94.

In the same vein, ACC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.82% that was lower than 36.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.