Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) last month volatility was 8.15%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) started the day on October 20, 2020, with a price increase of 1.20% at $1.69. During the day, the stock rose to $1.69 and sunk to $1.621 before settling in for the price of $1.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTC posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$7.75.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9746, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3391.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. It has generated 18,074 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -307,815. The stock had 1.01 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.99, operating margin was -1662.70 and Pretax Margin of -1703.07.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Astrotech Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.22%, in contrast to 12.60% institutional ownership.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1703.07 while generating a return on equity of -498.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astrotech Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10%.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.85.

In the same vein, ASTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34.

Technical Analysis of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1276.

Raw Stochastic average of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.70% that was lower than 74.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

