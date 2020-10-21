Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is -22.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) established initial surge of 1.55% at $0.56, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.58 and sunk to $0.5339 before settling in for the price of $0.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.64.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7054, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7959.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.76%, in contrast to 0.31% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.55 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.0700.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.86% that was lower than 164.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.