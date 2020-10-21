Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is 4.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) started the day on October 20, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.29% at $64.65. During the day, the stock rose to $67.2236 and sunk to $64.21 before settling in for the price of $64.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PENN posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$76.62.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.08.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 28300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 187,329 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,551. The stock had 54.22 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.46, operating margin was +14.13 and Pretax Margin of +1.62.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 81.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 09, this organization’s SVP and CAO sold 13,400 shares at the rate of 66.36, making the entire transaction reach 889,224 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,052. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 69.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 695,671. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,581 in total.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$2.11) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +0.83 while generating a return on equity of 3.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.59.

In the same vein, PENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.57% While, its Average True Range was 4.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.58% that was lower than 86.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.