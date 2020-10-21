Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.50 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.36% to $61.24. During the day, the stock rose to $62.3126 and sunk to $61.04 before settling in for the price of $61.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RTX posted a 52-week range of $40.71-$93.45.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.50 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.37 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31, this organization’s Director bought 407 shares at the rate of 56.55, making the entire transaction reach 23,016 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,360.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $150.10, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 88.89.

In the same vein, RTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.75 million was inferior to the volume of 11.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.34% that was lower than 31.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

