Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.62

As on October 20, 2020, Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.11% to $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $1.01 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SALM posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$2.62.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -761.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0612, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1544.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1133 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 170,745 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,722. The stock had 7.13 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.93, operating margin was +7.69 and Pretax Margin of -9.40.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Salem Media Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.56%, in contrast to 15.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s President – New Media sold 5,700 shares at the rate of 1.65, making the entire transaction reach 9,406 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,502. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s EVP, General Counsel & Secy sold 10,476 for 1.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,194. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -10.96 while generating a return on equity of -13.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Salem Media Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -761.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.95.

In the same vein, SALM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Salem Media Group Inc., SALM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.74 million was lower the volume of 0.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0923.

Raw Stochastic average of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.08% that was lower than 175.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.