The key reasons why Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is -28.16% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) open the trading on October 20, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.19% to $0.97. During the day, the stock rose to $1.04 and sunk to $0.88 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSN posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$1.35.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -39.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -84.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7337, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7462.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 22 employees. It has generated 286,045 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -195,773. The stock had 11.54 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.34, operating margin was -73.51 and Pretax Margin of -61.18.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Emerson Radio Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.44%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -68.44 while generating a return on equity of -11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Emerson Radio Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -84.20%.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34.

In the same vein, MSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN)

[Emerson Radio Corp., MSN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.1575.

Raw Stochastic average of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 182.04% that was higher than 83.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Moves -9.21% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on October 20, 2020, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) started slowly as it slid -9.21% to $2.76. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Dover Corporation (DOV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.04 million

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) started the day on October 20, 2020, with a price increase of 1.30% at $114.24. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LendingClub Corporation (LC) last month performance of 2.30% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) open the trading on October 20, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.20% to $4.90. During the...
Read more

The key reasons why The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) is -72.05% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2020, The Children's Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) latest performance of -3.76% is not what was on cards

Top Picks Zach King - 0
TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) flaunted slowness of -3.76% at $4.74, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

The key reasons why The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) is -72.05% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2020, The Children's Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) 14-day ATR is 1.34: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) started the day on October 20, 2020, with a price increase of 3.05% at $49.26. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) performance over the last week is recorded -6.90%

Sana Meer - 0
Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) open the trading on October 20, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.78% to $16.99. During...
Read more
Analyst Insights

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.59: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on October 20, 2020, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) started slowly as it slid -1.12% to $14.11. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Entergy Corporation (ETR) last month volatility was 2.39%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) established initial surge of 0.84% at $106.22, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

MEDNAX Inc. (MD) volume hits 1.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Tuesday, MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE: MD) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.10% to $13.50. Taking...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com