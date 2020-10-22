Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.70 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) started the day on October 21, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.36% at $39.06. During the day, the stock rose to $39.57 and sunk to $38.98 before settling in for the price of $39.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCO posted a 52-week range of $32.40-$50.28.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.23 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.23 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $164.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.36.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 77500 employees. It has generated 636,155 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 144,697. The stock had 4.67 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.98, operating margin was +28.60 and Pretax Margin of +28.34.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Cisco Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 74.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s EVP, Chief of Operations sold 3,551 shares at the rate of 40.68, making the entire transaction reach 144,445 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,360. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl sold 346 for 40.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 152,650 in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +22.75 while generating a return on equity of 31.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.82, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.05.

In the same vein, CSCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 17.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 25.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.32% that was lower than 27.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

