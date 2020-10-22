Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 20 Days SMA touch 2.58%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on October 21, 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.46% to $80.20. During the day, the stock rose to $80.74 and sunk to $79.52 before settling in for the price of $79.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $58.49-$80.99.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $857.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $855.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.21.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 34300 employees. It has generated 457,522 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,009. The stock had 11.05 Receivables turnover and 1.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.12, operating margin was +23.97 and Pretax Margin of +21.03.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 387 shares at the rate of 77.30, making the entire transaction reach 29,915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,856. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 28, Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 401 for 77.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,263 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.08 while generating a return on equity of 31,560.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.79, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.10.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.15 million was lower the volume of 4.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.19% that was lower than 14.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.