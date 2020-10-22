Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.45

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) open the trading on October 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.64% to $24.55. During the day, the stock rose to $26.235 and sunk to $23.1241 before settling in for the price of $23.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCSG posted a 52-week range of $15.80-$31.30.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.15.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 51000 employees. It has generated 36,094 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,266. The stock had 5.39 Receivables turnover and 2.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.38, operating margin was +4.23 and Pretax Margin of +4.62.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.26) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 14.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.75, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.79.

In the same vein, HCSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

[Healthcare Services Group Inc., HCSG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.51% that was lower than 46.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.