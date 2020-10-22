Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) average volume reaches $3.02M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
As on October 21, 2020, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) started slowly as it slid -0.48% to $99.47. During the day, the stock rose to $100.76 and sunk to $99.07 before settling in for the price of $99.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICE posted a 52-week range of $63.51-$106.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $546.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $537.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6423 employees. It has generated 1,029,888 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 322,758. The stock had 6.36 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.11, operating margin was +39.25 and Pretax Margin of +40.22.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 87.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 08, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,946 shares at the rate of 101.29, making the entire transaction reach 298,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,981. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 38,026 for 98.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,739,106. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,390,946 in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +31.34 while generating a return on equity of 11.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.76, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.05.

In the same vein, ICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Intercontinental Exchange Inc., ICE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.25 million was lower the volume of 3.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.45% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.29% that was lower than 21.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

