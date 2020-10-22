Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) volume hits 1.11 million: A New Opening for Investors

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) started the day on October 21, 2020, with a price increase of 2.62% at $132.37. During the day, the stock rose to $134.04 and sunk to $128.00 before settling in for the price of $128.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NDAQ posted a 52-week range of $71.66-$137.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $127.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.37.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. Nasdaq Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 135.00, making the entire transaction reach 202,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,333. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,000 for 132.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 397,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,219 in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.45) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.68, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.55.

In the same vein, NDAQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.78, a figure that is expected to reach 1.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.02% While, its Average True Range was 3.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.09% that was lower than 22.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.