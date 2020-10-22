No matter how cynical the overall market is eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) performance over the last week is recorded -18.91%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 21, 2020, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.84% to $48.06. During the day, the stock rose to $55.44 and sunk to $47.80 before settling in for the price of $55.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPI posted a 52-week range of $6.51-$62.50.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 136.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 634 employees. It has generated 1,545,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -15,028. The stock had 42.96 Receivables turnover and 12.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.58, operating margin was -0.90 and Pretax Margin of -0.92.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.10%, in contrast to 15.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 13, this organization’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 59.41, making the entire transaction reach 594,062 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,679,014. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 12, Company’s CEO of eXp Realty sold 20,000 for 58.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,165,227. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,118,068 in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -0.97 while generating a return on equity of -23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $485.45, and its Beta score is 3.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.75.

In the same vein, EXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Going through the that latest performance of [eXp World Holdings Inc., EXPI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.10% While, its Average True Range was 4.39.

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.30% that was higher than 86.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.