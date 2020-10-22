Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.01

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) started the day on October 21, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.61% at $33.52. During the day, the stock rose to $34.525 and sunk to $33.375 before settling in for the price of $34.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUAN posted a 52-week range of $13.51-$35.65.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $281.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $280.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6700 employees. It has generated 225,073 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,116. The stock had 4.83 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.56, operating margin was +12.18 and Pretax Margin of +1.41.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Nuance Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 98.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Executive Vice President & Chi sold 30,030 shares at the rate of 33.26, making the entire transaction reach 998,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 234,556. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18, Company’s EVP, Business Transformation sold 5,000 for 33.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 167,751. This particular insider is now the holder of 197,599 in total.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +6.27 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.62, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.30.

In the same vein, NUAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.51% that was lower than 30.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.