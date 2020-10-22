Okta Inc. (OKTA) recent quarterly performance of 6.79% is not showing the real picture

As on October 21, 2020, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) started slowly as it slid -4.69% to $220.81. During the day, the stock rose to $233.78 and sunk to $220.29 before settling in for the price of $231.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKTA posted a 52-week range of $88.66-$251.18.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 70.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $215.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $174.32.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2489 employees. It has generated 260,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -92,933. The stock had 5.22 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.80, operating margin was -31.12 and Pretax Margin of -35.89.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Okta Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 81.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 939 shares at the rate of 237.70, making the entire transaction reach 223,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,601. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 244.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,238,693. This particular insider is now the holder of 796,569 in total.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2020, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -35.65 while generating a return on equity of -63.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Okta Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Okta Inc. (OKTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 414.48.

In the same vein, OKTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Okta Inc., OKTA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.03 million was lower the volume of 1.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.83% While, its Average True Range was 9.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Okta Inc. (OKTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.07% that was lower than 44.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.