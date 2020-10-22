Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) EPS growth this year is 7.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) started the day on October 21, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.76% at $9.20. During the day, the stock rose to $9.48 and sunk to $9.20 before settling in for the price of $9.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLTR posted a 52-week range of $8.90-$11.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.68 billion, simultaneously with a float of $969.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.48 billion.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02, this organization’s Director sold 908 shares at the rate of 9.14, making the entire transaction reach 8,299 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02, Company’s See Remarks sold 33,177 for 9.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 303,991. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,898,164 in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.70%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.17.

In the same vein, PLTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 35.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.