QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.38

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) open the trading on October 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.19% to $128.55. During the day, the stock rose to $130.42 and sunk to $126.37 before settling in for the price of $128.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $58.00-$132.42.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 216.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.13 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $117.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.46.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s President sold 20,530 shares at the rate of 130.60, making the entire transaction reach 2,681,222 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,753. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 05, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 10,720 for 118.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,267,849. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.71) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 216.30% and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.36, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 135.71.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.37, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

[QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.30% While, its Average True Range was 3.42.

Raw Stochastic average of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.98% that was lower than 39.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.