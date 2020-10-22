Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) EPS growth this year is -92.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 21, 2020, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.17% to $19.68. During the day, the stock rose to $21.75 and sunk to $19.66 before settling in for the price of $21.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUMO posted a 52-week range of $21.01-$28.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.99 billion.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 710 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.30, operating margin was -53.79 and Pretax Margin of -58.84.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Sumo Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 45.40% institutional ownership.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -59.42 while generating a return on equity of -121.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.12 in the upcoming year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.98.

In the same vein, SUMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sumo Logic Inc., SUMO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.02 million was inferior to the volume of 1.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

