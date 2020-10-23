AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.65: Right on the Precipice

As on October 22, 2020, AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.16% to $2.37. During the day, the stock rose to $4.15 and sunk to $2.12 before settling in for the price of $2.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACY posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$6.65.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.65.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. It has generated 4,327,220 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,665,850. The stock had 3.08 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.26, operating margin was +21.99 and Pretax Margin of -48.91.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. AeroCentury Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.37%, in contrast to 4.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s President bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 4.38, making the entire transaction reach 17,539 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 3.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,909. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,215 in total.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted -$2.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$2.94. This company achieved a net margin of -38.50 while generating a return on equity of -51.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AeroCentury Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -93.30%.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AeroCentury Corp. (ACY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.85.

In the same vein, ACY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -25.21.

Technical Analysis of AeroCentury Corp. (ACY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AeroCentury Corp., ACY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.39 million was better the volume of 57531.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.73% that was lower than 95.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.