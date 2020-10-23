Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) 14-day ATR is 0.17: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) established initial surge of 10.46% at $1.69, as the Stock market unbolted on October 22, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.94 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEMD posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$4.86.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4691, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7131.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aethlon Medical Inc. industry. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.39.

In the same vein, AEMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.94, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aethlon Medical Inc., AEMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.2001.

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 150.89% that was higher than 148.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.