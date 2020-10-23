Bunge Limited (BG) Moves 2.45% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) open the trading on October 22, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.45% to $56.45. During the day, the stock rose to $57.45 and sunk to $55.25 before settling in for the price of $55.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BG posted a 52-week range of $29.00-$58.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -833.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.35.

Bunge Limited (BG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm Products industry. Bunge Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Director bought 1,200 shares at the rate of 46.17, making the entire transaction reach 55,404 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,672. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for 36.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 182,735. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.32) by $2.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -833.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, BG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

[Bunge Limited, BG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.55% While, its Average True Range was 1.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited (BG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.50% that was lower than 29.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.