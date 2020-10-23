Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.92

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) open the trading on October 22, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.69% to $178.40. During the day, the stock rose to $179.9254 and sunk to $177.70 before settling in for the price of $179.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STZ posted a 52-week range of $104.28-$208.55.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $193.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $184.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $175.45.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries industry. Constellation Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 24, this organization’s Vice Chairman of the Board sold 61,367 shares at the rate of 179.00, making the entire transaction reach 10,984,699 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,876. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 24, Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 14,244 for 179.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,549,677. This particular insider is now the holder of 554,535 in total.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 8/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.51) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.40% and is forecasted to reach 10.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.36, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.47.

In the same vein, STZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.35, a figure that is expected to reach 2.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)

[Constellation Brands Inc., STZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.76% While, its Average True Range was 3.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.40% that was lower than 25.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.