IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on October 22, 2020, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.07% to $0.93. During the day, the stock rose to $0.95 and sunk to $0.7886 before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMAC posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$4.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8850, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2349.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 108 employees. It has generated 114,591 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -49,221. The stock had 19.37 Receivables turnover and 0.96 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.77, operating margin was -40.89 and Pretax Margin of -45.96.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.78, making the entire transaction reach 3,906 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 296,400. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,000 for 1.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 263,900 in total.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -42.95 while generating a return on equity of -168.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, IMAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IMAC Holdings Inc., IMAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.4 million was lower the volume of 0.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.1052.

Raw Stochastic average of IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.88% that was higher than 85.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.