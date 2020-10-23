Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.13: Right on the Precipice

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) established initial surge of 2.12% at $11.07, as the Stock market unbolted on October 22, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $11.10 and sunk to $10.86 before settling in for the price of $10.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MWA posted a 52-week range of $6.64-$12.71.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.13.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mueller Water Products Inc. industry. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.53%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director sold 25,806 shares at the rate of 11.11, making the entire transaction reach 286,749 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,913. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 34,965 for 11.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 395,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 268,165 in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.58, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.83.

In the same vein, MWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mueller Water Products Inc., MWA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.89% that was lower than 27.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.