New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.23 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 22, 2020, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.47% to $1.66. During the day, the stock rose to $1.87 and sunk to $1.58 before settling in for the price of $1.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBR posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$2.19.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -123.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4190, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1589.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. New Concept Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.63%, in contrast to 2.10% institutional ownership.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Concept Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -123.30%.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.70.

In the same vein, GBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50.

Technical Analysis of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [New Concept Energy Inc., GBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.55 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.2226.

Raw Stochastic average of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.97% that was lower than 125.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.